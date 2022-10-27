Nana Anderson celebrates 100

Lois Arlene Robertson Anderson (Nana to many).

 Photo submitted

Lois Roberston Anderson of Smethport was honored on Sunday, Oct. 23 at a party given by her family to celebrate her 100th birthday.

There were five generations attending the party. Guests attended from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and New York.

