Nana Anderson celebrates 100

Lois Roberston Anderson of Smethport was honored on Sunday, Oct. 23 at a party given by her family to celebrate her 100th birthday.
There were five generations attending the party. Guests attended from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and New York.
Lois is a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school for many years and was always very active in her church. Her memory of the past is amazing and she loves to tell stories from her childhood.
She was born September 25, 1922 on a farm in Marlboro, Ohio to Ross Gilbert Robertson and Edith Grace Bishop Robertson. Lois graduated from Marlboro High School and then Canton Actual Business College after which she worked for a trucking company called Motor Express in Canton, Ohio.
She met George Anderson in 1943 and they were married in 1944. He passed away in 1981. In 1947 they moved to Smethport and opened Anderson’s Jewelry Store at 225 West Main Street. The store was open for over 30 years. Lois later worked at Lindgren’s Variety Store. She left there to work at Hamlin Bank in Smethport, retiring from there after 26 years of service.
Lois has two children, Sandy (Bill) Ford of Smethport and Ed (Barbara) Anderson of Concord, N.C.; five grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
She still knits and has made many many children’s sweaters and hats which she sends to World Vision to be sent all over the world. Lois loves to play cards which she does almost every day with her daughter and son-in-law. She does the crossword puzzles in The Era every day and loves to watch television.