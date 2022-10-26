SMETHPORT — Nine McKean County 4-H members are competing in the PA 4-H State Horse Show from Thursday to Sunday.
The following members will be representing McKean County in the classes listed as follows: Adrianna Keesler- Barrel Race Horse; Lacy LaChine- Breed Type Hunter Under Saddle, Hunt Seat Equitation on Flat; Braelyn Taylor- Barrel Race Horse; Kaelyn Bonawitz- EWD Trail (Independent), EWD Walk Trot Equitation (Independent); Chloe Knauer- Pole Bending Ponies; Melissa Burton- Hunt Seat Equitation on Flat, English Grooming & Showmanship, Breed Type Hunter Under Saddle; Claire Storer- Beginner Western Pleasure; Reese Kinney- Barrel Race Ponies, Pole Bending Ponies; and Jesse Gould- EWD Trail (Min. Assistance), EWD Walk Trot Equitation (Min. Assistance) EWD Grooming & Showmanship.