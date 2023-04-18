Bradford’s chess club swept all but one of the trophies at the Friendship, N.Y., tournament on Saturday.
In the K-6 division, Bradford’s club reigned supreme by claiming the top eight places. Sylvia Bysiek took first overall by defeating her teammate Micaiah “Ki” Ferguson in the final round. Second place honors went to Aislin Kramer, a fifth grader at School Street Elementary. Third place was awarded to Julianna Bysiek. In addition to Aislin and Julianna, Ewan Bell and Micaiah Ferguson also tied for second place. Three from the club tied for the next place: Elaina Ferguson, Andon Troisi, and Gavin Weart. Also competing for Bradford was Timothy Kelley, a third grade pupil at School Street. Coach Ferguson said, “I’m extremely proud of all our students. It was an excellent finish for our scholastic players.”
In the 7-12 section, the club had an impressive finish, also. Trenton Johnson won every game to claim first. Owen Troisi tied for second place. All of the other three players (Jamin Bell, Zech Waterman, and Aiden Ferguson) finished at or above the .500 mark.
The event was organized by Candidate Master Garry Reynolds. Friendship Central School sponsored and hosted the annual tournament in the high school gymnasium.