AAUW members, award recipients and guests gathered at the Bradford Club on May 14 to celebrate a year of growth, productivity and a sense of community for the organization.
Patricia Huff Stromberg, president, gave a warm welcome to members, guests and award recipients. She acknowledged that the Bradford Branch is celebrating 102 years of advancing equity for women in education, parity in the workplace, and other positive influences that produce social change. She noted that the branch has not only survived over the years, it has thrived with its growing membership and a renewed commitment to the mission of AAUW. In addition to adding five new members this year, the branch formed two new subgroups with the first subgroup focusing on promotion of AAUW and attracting new members and the second focusing on identifying needs and service opportunities.
The Bradford Branch has a long history of recognizing outstanding individuals through its annual awards. Stromberg presented Nancy Grow Dryden with the AAUW Bradford Branch Outstanding Woman Award. This award is given annually to a member of the Bradford Branch for meritorious service to the Branch and to the larger community. Marie Troskosky presented the Gateway to Equity Award to Stephanie Eckstrom. This award honors an individual or group that has through action worked to advance gender equity for girls and women.
Terri Smith Leven, chairperson of scholarship committee, discussed AAUW’s history of local scholarships and endowed scholarships through the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Leven presented Bradford Branch academic scholarships worth $800 to three graduating seniors. Recipients included Delaney Grace Cohen, a graduate of Central Mountain High School in Lock Haven; Bryce A. Dryden, a graduate of Butler Area Senior High School in Butler; and Maxwell Richard Shaw, a graduate of Bradford Area High School.
Stromberg also recognized the branch’s Honorary Lifetime members who have been members for a minimum of 50 years. They include: Ann Cavallero, Becky Danias, Jeanette Matto, Anne Branch, Phyllis Pionzio, Rebecca Ryan, Jane Sanderson, Emily Zinsner and Kay Hurley.
Stromberg ended the program with a thank you to Terri Leven and her committee for planning and hosting the wonderful event. She also thanked the members of the Scholarship Committee along with members of the Board for their support and encouragement during her first year as president.
AAUW’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy.