Love bugs

Judy Brown, owner of Little Fabric Garden, helps a member of a youth club from Bradford Area Public Library create a special “Love Bug” pillow.

 Photo provided

On Thursday, the Bradford Area Public Library Middle Ground and Teen Book Club members met at The Little Fabric Garden to participate in a program sponsored by Moda Fabrics and Creativity Shell to support Youth Mental Health and Arts Education. Creativity Shell is a nonprofit organization that teaches classes such as sewing/textile arts to students with the intent of offering them essential life and practical skills.

Members of the Kinzua Quilters Guild organized the program and helped each student in the sewing of two Love Bug pillows, one to keep and the other to be given to a child in need by local firefighters.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos