On Thursday, the Bradford Area Public Library Middle Ground and Teen Book Club members met at The Little Fabric Garden to participate in a program sponsored by Moda Fabrics and Creativity Shell to support Youth Mental Health and Arts Education. Creativity Shell is a nonprofit organization that teaches classes such as sewing/textile arts to students with the intent of offering them essential life and practical skills.
Members of the Kinzua Quilters Guild organized the program and helped each student in the sewing of two Love Bug pillows, one to keep and the other to be given to a child in need by local firefighters.
“We had a wonderful time learning how to use the sewing machines to create these adorable pillows knowing that what we were doing would be meaningful to some child who needs a little extra love,” said Marie Troskosky, the Clubs’ advisor. All the Guild members who attended remarked on how easy the kids were to teach and how appreciative they were of their help.
The BAPL Middle Ground Book Club meets the first Thursday of each month from 5 to 6 p.m. and the Teen Book Club meets the third Tuesday of each month from 5 to 6. Regular meetings are in the Teen Reading Lounge at the library. Students should contact Marie Troskosky or Judy Carr at the library if interested in joining.