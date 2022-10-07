TOPS #16
The weekly meeting of TOPS #16 was held on Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church at 54 East Corydon St.
TOPS #16
The weekly meeting of TOPS #16 was held on Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church at 54 East Corydon St.
The meeting was called to order by Leader Vickie Johnson with the TOPS Pledge.
Weight Recorder Carole VanSickle and Assistant Weight Recorder Barb Smead weighed in 13 members with a loss of 4-6 pounds, two for calories, and two were excused.
Best loser in Waiting is Liz Tanner and Officer is Dianna Lewis.
The weight report for the month of September was a loss of 24.2 pounds, and the Best Loser was Vickie Johnson.
Nickelodeon was ice cream. The food to avoid for next week is ice cream. The vegetable is tomatoes and the fruit is blueberries.
The inspiration was by Elaine Harris, household tip by Chris McCracken, fashion tip by Dianne Lewis and the secretary report was by Nan Stoling. The smile was by Jessie Skillman.
The Food chart was won by Jamie Larson. The weekly award was won by Liz Tanner.
For the meeting we scrambled the word apple cider. Reminder to members of the soup sale next week.
There is weigh in from 11:30 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. and the meeting is 1 to 2 pm.
