The Smethport Area Women’s Club held their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 19, at the American Legion Hall in Smethport. There were 17 members present including one new member. Also present were the speaker and two guests.
President, Barb Peterson, called the business meeting to order after dinner. The minutes from the September 21 meeting were approved as read. There were no items of correspondence. The treasurer, Phyllis Faes, reported the balance in our treasury.
President Barb took the opportunity to introduce the present officers of our club and several of the ladies attending.
Under old business: None. Under new business: For our fall fundraiser, we will be having a small game of chance in November, with the actual drawing in December, at our Christmas party. If you forgot to bring your tickets to the Oct. meeting, get them to Barb Peterson as soon as possible. For the Christmas Party, you will need to bring one wrapped $10 exchange gift and non-perishable items for our local food bank.
We will start collecting dues in January, 2023. Dues are $10 for the year. President Barb reminded everyone that this club is for women in the Smethport area who would like to join us.
The winner of the monthly drawing was Alexis Clark.
The speakers for the meeting were Morgan Cady and Madison Conn of the 4-H Clubs of McKean County. They talked about many different ways the youth and adults (as volunteers) can participate in the McKean County 4-H Club programs.
We adjourned the meeting at 7:52pm.
Our next meeting will be on Wednesday, November 30 or Wednesday, December 7 at the Legion Hall in Smethport (depending on when the Hall is available). We will be having a special Christmas dinner menu.