The Smethport Area Women’s Club held their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 19, at the American Legion Hall in Smethport. There were 17 members present including one new member. Also present were the speaker and two guests.

President, Barb Peterson, called the business meeting to order after dinner. The minutes from the September 21 meeting were approved as read. There were no items of correspondence. The treasurer, Phyllis Faes, reported the balance in our treasury.

Local & Social

