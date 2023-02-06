WOMEN’S LITERARY CLUB
The Women’s Literary Club held their Valentine Tea and Program at First Presbyterian Church, Friday, Feb. 3. The Current Events Club were our guests. Over 40 ladies were in attendance.
The WLC Officers and Board of Directors provided the refreshments and program. This get-together is something both clubs always look forward to.
President Mary Lou Detwiler welcomed our guests and introduced guest speaker, Sally Ryan Costik, executive director and curator of The Bradford Landmark Society.
Member Cindy Benedict introduced her guests Joyce Hoteling and Vera Cloud. Detwiler pointed out that February is American Heart Month and Friday was “Red Day.”
Detwiler updated the membership on various members, then presented our speaker, Costik. Costik is a native of the area. Her husband and she live in Bradford and raised their four children here. She attended Clarion State College, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and Pennsylvania State University.
Costik is executive director and curator of The Bradford Landmark Society, the city’s historic society. She has been with the Landmark for 27 years. Costik is the “face” of the Landmark Society. Her duties are all encompassing!
In honor of Valentine’s Day, Costik’s program was on The History of Candy. She shared numerous fun facts. The official Pennsylvania State Candy is the Hershey Kiss. It was first produced in 1907 and continued to be produced until 1942. Distribution was suspended state-side during the war and resumed distribution in 1947 until this day!
Costik presented “Fascinating Candy Facts Trivia” highlighting America’s favorite candy, Reese’s Peanut Butter cups and Strawberry as the favorite candy flavor.
Candy stores began in Bradford at the turn of the century. Sadie Sharon opened a confectionary store in 1903. This store remained open until 1972. The last owner was Frances Crooks. She ran the store for 63 years!
Bradford had many candy stores and confectionaries. The 1920’s were the hey-days of candy shops. There were 35 in the Bradford area alone. During Prohibition, people turned to candy. Many local confectionery and candy stores were mentioned from DeSalle’s to Frances Crooks to the Nuns of St. Francis “Candy with the Heavenly Taste.” The Sweet Shop, Johnsons, Alegretti’s, Candy Lane and the Sugar Bowl were some of the others discussed. Many confectionaries were located in homes.
The second part of the program consisted of a Valentines Family Feud Game. Detwiler and Board Member, Gae Colligan officiated over the competition. Team Pretty in Pink were victorious. Two Door Prizes were awarded. The Current Events winner was Joyce Ostlander and the WLC winner was Martha Torrey.
Detwiler reminded the members that the Election Day Luncheon will be Feb.17 at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford featuring Rick Esch, President as our speaker. You will be contacted for reservations. Please plan on being at the University by 11:30 a.m.
A lovely tea was provided by the Officers and Board of Directors. Current Events President, Elsie Benson and Women’s Literary Club President Mary Lou Detwiler poured. Many thanks to the Officers and the Board of Directors for an entertaining and delightful afternoon.
Friday, Feb. 10 is Card Day. It will be held at Hill Memorial Church Fellowship Hall at 11 a.m. Judy Yorks is taking reservations.