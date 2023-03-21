Journey Health System, headquartered in Bradford, is a partnership of seven like-minded behavioral health service providers who believe that joining forces maximizes the ability to provide the highest quality clinical services to over 11,000 adults and 3,000 children across 22 counties in Pennsylvania.
Through affiliation, each member agency focuses its efforts on serving its clients with a wide-range of behavioral health programs while various support services, such as finance, human resources, information technology, fundraising, and communications are provided through the support corporation.
Journey Health System, a 509(a)(3) not-for-profit supporting corporation, serves: Beacon Light Behavioral Health System, Beacon Light Adult Residential Services, Dickinson Center, Inc., Deerfield Behavioral Health, Deerfield Solutions, Forest-Warren Mental Wellness Association and Stairways Behavioral Health. Through these strategic partnerships, the Health System employs nearly 1,000 employees in a wide-range of clinical and support positions that deliver over 70 programs.
“One of the key elements of an affiliation is for member agencies to always be, first and foremost, a part of the communities they serve,” said President and CEO Guy Signor. “Journey offers its affiliates the benefits of a larger size for negotiating insurance coverage, shared employee benefit costs, employee recruitment and retention strategies, and bulk purchasing power.”
Over the past year, Journey’s leadership team made recruitment and retention of staff a top priority. In 2022, 258 people were hired into the health system with the majority of them being in McKean County.
Some of the tactics used for recruitment and retention, included: Retention motivation emails, future improvements in technology to increase ease of on-boarding/orientation, retention/recruitment topics at monthly manager meetings, stay interviews, role ambassadors to increase support staff, the recent hire of a program specialist for Beacon Light and hiring a second person sometime this year, book clubs to promote relationships across the affiliation and a focus on staff surveys to gather feedback and to make improvements.
“Investments in workforce development and acquisition were expanded. By delivering more evidence-based trainings, technical assistance and benefits for staff, we want to help our team of professionals develop their abilities and improve job satisfaction,” Signor added.
Additionally, affiliates aligned their missions by focusing on promoting mental well-being, including recovery from substance abuse/dependence. Through dozens of community outreach events and an increasing presence online and in the media, our team expanded awareness and shared resources regarding mental health with thousands of people across Pennsylvania.
Through 2023, Journey will be focusing on building and transforming to increase access to mental health services. Currently, a new building and two renovation projects are underway at three affiliates.
Beacon Light Behavioral Health System recently purchased the vacant 4,500 square-foot building at 17 Derrick Road in Bradford. Renovations are being made for the new “Beacon Light Academy” facility and to prepare for the relocation of Beacon Light’s Custer City Private School there, after the end of the school year. Classes at Custer City will resume until then. Beacon Light also bought the 2,686 square-foot office building at 58 Derrick Road, the former Sundahl & Co. Insurance location, to relocate Beacon Light’s community-based staff from the school building. More information about the transfer of these programs and the Custer City Private School will be announced in the future.
Dickinson Center purchased four buildings located along Railroad and Market streets in St. Marys. Demolition of the previous properties has been completed, site work has started and architects are finalizing drawing plans. The new building will be the centralized home for Dickinson Center’s programs in St. Marys which are scattered at various locations. The goal is to also make sure the building fits into and beautifies the downtown area. Dickinson’s “Building for Tomorrow” capital campaign is underway. To learn more, visit https://givetodickinson.org/st-marys-project.
On March 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the opening of the Stairways Behavioral Health “Youth In Transition Fairweather Lodge” in Erie County. It’s the only youth program at Stairways and it will provide a living arrangement for males, ages 18-25, with a serious mental illness, who live together in a congregate setting while developing life skills for successful and independent adult living.
“There are not enough words to express our appreciation to our consumers, staff, board and community for their contributions throughout the year,” stated Signor. “No matter how large or small, we truly appreciate everyone’s support in furthering mental health and addiction treatments so hope and healing can happen here!”
For more information about Journey Health System, visit www.journeyhealth.org.