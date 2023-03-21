As Hodgin, Chapman & Associates of Bradford inches towards the 30-year mark, they continue to keep two things in mind: growth and client satisfaction.
After completing a merger with Hodgin & Associates in 2021, the Bradford office led by William Chapman, Certified Financial Planner professional, has been able to maintain a 5-star client satisfaction rating and continues to grow in the region. Achieving this has had its share of challenges. However, client satisfaction has remained at the forefront of everything they do.
This past year, Hodgin, Chapman & Associates again qualified for the Ameriprise national conference, which is compromised of the top 10% of all Ameriprise Advisors. In addition, the team was once again named an Ameriprise Private Wealth Advisory practice by having the qualifications and experience to help clients navigate complex financial needs. The office also received recognition for “digital excellence” in the industry.
The Bradford team also is very excited to welcome Financial Advisor Sue McClelland. She previously owned and operated McClelland Financial Management in Smethport for over 20 years. She brings a high level of expertise and knowledge to the growing practice. Along with her, the practice has added Financial Advisor Kyle Kirk, as well as a marketing specialist and a client service specialist. Associate Financial Advisor Louis Sforza stated, “with the continued growth of our business, we were concerned that we may not have the necessary resources to extend the level of service client’s have come to expect. These new additions to the office bring us a strong mix of experience and young eyes to help us maintain the 5-star satisfaction rating we’ve achieved.”