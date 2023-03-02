Recently, G2 Gymnastics of Shinglehouse, traveled to Lewisburg to participate in the Climb High Gymnastics Competition hosted by Dynamats Gymnastics Center.
The event was held at The Miller Center and hosted almost 700 athletes from 20 gymnastics centers across PA, New York and Ohio. Thirty-two members represented G2 Gymnastics at the event.
G2 had a very strong showing as they had a clean sweep in the Team Division taking 1st place for Level 2, XCEL Silver, XCEL Gold, and XCEL Platinum. This is a great accomplishment for the small-town program as they beat out teams much larger in size.
All-Around champions included: Level 2: Ella Amidon (1st -36.925), Berkley Rovder (3rd-35.60), Emilia Lineman (3rd-36.425); XCEL Silver: Brinley Rossrucker (1st-37.0-5), Skyler Cooper (2nd-37.10), Mae Joyce (3rd-37.05), Averi Luther (3rd-37.725), Mialyn Hite (3rd-36.975); XCEL Gold: Addie Pilon (1st-36.25), Ava Gentzyel (2nd-36.15), Addison Amidon (2nd-36.65); XCEL Platinum: Ashley Oswald (1st-36.825), Irelyn Rounsville (2nd-36.35), and Catence Taylor (2nd-36.35).
Event Champions included: Level 2: Ella Amidon (bars-9.175, beam-9.325, floor-9.175), Juliana Lyons (beam-9.25); XCEL Silver: Mae Joyce (beam-9.65), Averi Luther (bars-9.70), Skyler Cooper (beam-9.80), Mialyn Hite (bars-9.475); XCEL Gold: Addie Pilon (vault-9.0), Emily Cobb (beam-9.525), Addison Amidon (beam-9.425); XCEL Platinum: Irelyn Rounsville (bars-9.30), Ashley Oswald (vault-9.10, bars-9.25, beam-9.25)
G2 Gymnastics added several members to the 9.0 and All Around Club. XCEL Platinums included Carly Reed — qualifying to State Championships and Catence Taylor — qualifying to Regionals.
The G2 Gymnastics Competitive Team will continue to train and prepare for their upcoming competition in West Seneca, NY. G2 has many programs for boys and girls with gymnastics classes beginning at age 3 and ninja classes beginning at age 4. For more information or to register, visit: www.g2gym.com, or email g2gymandfitness@gmail.com.
Full Meet Results:
LEVEL 2
Berkley Rovder: vault-9.40-2nd, bars-8.50-4th, beam-8.675-6th, floor-9.025-2nd, AA-35.60-3rd Alanna Antonioli: vault-9.0-7th, bars-6.85, beam-8.95-4th, floor-8.60-4th, AA-33.40 Emilia Lineman: vault-9.0, bars-9.15-2nd, beam-9.225-4th, floor-9.05-2nd, AA-36.425-3rd Ella Amidon: vault- 9.25-2nd, bars-9.175-1st, beam-9.325-1st, floor-9.175-1st, AA-36.925-1st Brinley Barber: vault-8.70, bars-6.60, beam-8.50, floor-8.25, AA-32.05 Eliana McCarty: vault- 9.15-4th, bars-8.80-5th, beam-8.85, floor-9.125-2nd, AA-35.925-4th Julian Lyons: vault- 9.20-2nd, bars-7.65, beam-9.125-7th, floor-9.25-1st, AA-35.225 Avery Vosler: vault- 8.90, bars-8.25, beam-9.15-6th, floor-9.05-4th, AA-35.35-6th
XCEL SILVER
Mae Joyce: vault- 9.075-2nd, bars-9.225-6th, beam-9.65-1st, floor-37.05-3rd Brinley Rossrucker: vault- 9.075-2nd, bars-9.40-3rd, beam-9.525-2nd, floor-9.05-2nd, AA-37.05-1st Reagan Artlip: vault- 9.0-6th, bars-9.325-5th, beam-9.75-2nd, floor-9.45-3rd, AA-37.525-5th Averi Luther: vault- 9.20-3rd, bars-9.70-1st, beam-9.575-5th, floor-9.25-6th, AA-37.725-3rd Ava LaBella: vault- 9.10-4th, bars-9.55-3rd, beam-9.725-3rd, floor-9.30-5th, AA-37.675-4th Lydia West: vault- 8.70, bars-9.20-6th, beam-9.15, floor-9.45-3rd, AA-36.50-6th Kennadie Beck: vault- 9.20-6th, bars-9.375-4th, beam-9.025, floor-9.20-4th, AA-36.80-6th Harper Joyce: vault-9.0, bars-9.40-2nd, beam-9.15, floor-9.20-4th, AA-36.75-7th Skyler Cooper: vault- 9.225-5th, bars-8.80, beam-9.80-1st, floor-9.275-6th, AA-37.10-2nd Aralyn Jennings: vault- 8.625, bars-9.325-3rd, beam-8.925, floor-9.50-2nd, AA-36.375-8th Mialyn Hite: vault-9.05, bars-9.475-1st, beam-9.05, floor-9.40-3rd, AA-36.975-3rd Kallie Root: vault- 8.95, bars-9.20-5th, beam-9.375-6th, floor-8.70, AA-36.225
XCEL GOLD
Shelby Chamberlain: vault- 7.95, bars-8.90-5th, beam-8.90, floor-9.20-3rd, AA-34.95 Cenadee Ainsworth: vault- 8.475-7th, bars-9.10-3rd, beam-9.275-6th, floor-9.20-6th, AA-36.05-4th Addie Pilon: vault- 9.0-1st, bars-9.125-2nd, beam-9.025, floor-9.10, AA-36.25-1st Ava Gentzyel: vault- 8.35, bars-9.10-3rd, beam-9.50-2nd, floor-9.20-6th, AA-36.15-2nd Emily Cobb: vault-7.85, bars-9.0-6th, beam-9.525-1st, floor-9.0, AA-35.375 Addison Amidon: vault- 8.475, bars-9.45-2nd, beam-9.425-1st, floor-9.30-3rd, AA-36.65-2nd
XCEL PLATINUM