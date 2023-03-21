For more than 50 years, Control Chief Corporation has been a leader in industrial remote control solutions. This past year, the company continued to innovate and has re-tooled its production line with state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment.
Control Chief is also investing in the education of new electronics technicians. In 2023, Control Chief made a gift to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford aimed at supporting the new four-year engineering technology programs, as well as the George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building. In recognition of Control Chief’s gift, the electronics lab in the Duke Building is being named after the company.
According to Control Chief’s Chief Technology Officer, Jake Bryner, “The electronics lab was a natural choice for the company to support, as they are providing practical training on the same types of equipment that we use every day in our own operations.”
Control Chief’s managing partners are also excited about the opportunity to hire interns and future graduates from Pitt-Bradford’s engineering technology programs. They believe that having students with practical experience will be a valuable resource for the company and the area in general.
“We’re always looking for engineers because that’s what we do. Having students who have practical experience is what I want as an employer,” said Bryner.
Digital marketing has been a part of Control Chief’s overall marketing strategy for quite some time, but the past year, the company has made significant strides in reaching new customers looking for industrial remote control applications. By coordinating search engine optimization, social media, and email marketing with the sales staff, Control Chief has made significant strides to connect the right customers with the information they need.
One of Control Chief’s marketing strategies has been to connect with customers at trade shows. So far this year, representatives have showcased their locomotive remote control product line to the agricultural industry at the GEAPS Exchange in Kansas City, Mo. The company will also attend the Port and Terminal Technology Conference in Savannah, Ga., to interact with the ship-loading industry. The company will also highlight their locomotive products to the rail industry at the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Expo in April, and Railway Interchange in October. Control Chief will present their product to members of the steel industry in Detroit at AISTech in May.
Another market that Control Chief has had significant success with in the past several years has been with fire departments. Their Access 1000™ overhead door remote control system solves a significant problem for fire departments. Stock garage door openers are often unreliable and have limited range, but Control Chief’s system allows the end-user to open up to 1,000 doors from one remote, and increases the range to up to 300 feet. Control Chief will attend the FDIC event in Indianapolis in April, as well as the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Show in Raleigh, showing their system to thousands of fire departments.
For the past several years, Control Chief has been making improvements to their production facility on Williams Street in Bradford. Those improvements have continued this past year, allowing for more efficiency and increasing production output, and general renovations to the working space, including a kitchen renovation.
Chief Financial Officer Tim Bean said, “Investment in our people, pride in craftmanship and providing our team with leading edge technologies has led our company to tremendous success this past year. We continue to look for opportunities to strengthen this growth and provide a great atmosphere for our employees.”
Control Chief currently has career opportunities for team-oriented, success driven candidates. Applications are accepted at the company website: www.controlchief.com