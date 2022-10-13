PITTSBURGH — UPMC Health Plan announced that UPMC for Life has again earned an excellent 5 out of 5 overall star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2023 and Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for both our HMO and PPO plans.
This makes UPMC for Life the best quality Medicare plan in Pennsylvania and better than 96% of Medicare Advantage plans nationally.
With these great accomplishments and our new and improved benefits for 2023, UPMC for Life now has the lowest priced, highest quality 5-star Medicare Advantage plans in Pennsylvania.
Plus, UPMC for Life’s Special Needs Plan (SNP) in Western and Central Pennsylvania earned an Above Average star rating of 4.5, the highest in Pennsylvania. That means all UPMC for Life HMO, PPO, and Western and Central PA SNP members will be enrolled in plans with a high overall star quality rating.
“By recognizing our Medicare plans, CMS confirms what our members already know: UPMC Health Plan is committed to providing access to the best care, the best coverage, and the best customer service each and every time,” said Diane Holder, president, and CEO, UPMC Health Plan. “From our clinical and quality leadership to our award-winning Member Services teams, we work exceptionally hard to deliver the best member experience possible, as indicated by these top Medicare ratings.”
Additionally, UPMC Health Plan’s Medicaid managed care plan, UPMC for You, earned Health Equity Accreditation and Health Equity Plus Accreditation status from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), which recognized the UPMC for You’s commitment to results related to diversity, equity, and inclusion for both its employees and members.
NCQA’s Health Equity Accreditation evaluates how well an organization has established a standardized framework for turning health equity into a culture of continuous improvement. The organization builds an internal culture that supports diversity, equity, and inclusion; collects data to understand population demographics; offers language services and provider networks that consider individuals’ cultural and linguistic needs, and identifies opportunities to reduce health inequities and improve care. The Health Equity Accreditations are just one more demonstration of the mission-driven commitment to quality, along with leading community-driven initiatives that mitigate health disparities in the communities UPMC Health Plan serves.