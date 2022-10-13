PITTSBURGH — UPMC Health Plan announced that UPMC for Life has again earned an excellent 5 out of 5 overall star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2023 and Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for both our HMO and PPO plans.

This makes UPMC for Life the best quality Medicare plan in Pennsylvania and better than 96% of Medicare Advantage plans nationally.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos