PRINCETON, N.J. — Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Princeton, has acquired LaBrozzi Insurance Group, Inc. of Bradford, Pa. Terms were not disclosed.
Debra LaBrozzi, founder of LaBrozzi Insurance Group, stated, “We are excited to bring LaBrozzi Insurance Group to its next level of growth and development by teaming up with Union Bay.” She added, “we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”