ERA Team VP Real Estate & Vacation Rentals announced that Bill Soffel, Broker/Owner, of Chautauqua, N.Y. has been appointed to the ERA® National Advisory Council for 2023.
This nationwide group of brokers was selected based on a specific set of criteria, including leadership success and business acumen.
As members of the NAC, each broker will be responsible for providing critical input and constructive review on various matters related to the continued success of the ERA® brand.
“I chose to be affiliated with the ERA brand nearly 20 years ago because of their leadership, collaboration, and innovation, which has carried all the way through today,” Soffel said. “I look forward to working with my fellow colleagues nationwide to build a brand that is bigger and better than ever before.”
Soffel will serve along with 12 other brokers/owners, CEOs, COOs, and presidents of ERA companies across the nation. Soffel has been in the real estate industry for over 40 years. In 2021, ERA Team VP Real Estate was the recipient of the 2021 Gene Francis Memorial Award, the highest-level award offered by the franchise, and is also a contender for the 2022 award.