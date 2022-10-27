Rousseau Visits

Buffalo Bills defensive end, Greg “The Groot” Rousseau visits with Jackson Avenue community members in Buffalo at Northwest Bank this past Sunday.

 Photo provided

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, held a community celebration featuring Buffalo defensive end, Greg Rousseau, at its Jefferson Avenue office in Buffalo, New York this past Sunday.

“We wanted to bring something special to our friends and neighbors in Buffalo’s East Side in the wake of the tragedy that happened there in May,” said Shawn Walker, executive vice president of communications, Northwest Bank. “Our bank believes strongly in giving back and we’re proud to be part of all the good that is happening in Buffalo.”

