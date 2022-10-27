BUFFALO, N.Y. — Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, held a community celebration featuring Buffalo defensive end, Greg Rousseau, at its Jefferson Avenue office in Buffalo, New York this past Sunday.
“We wanted to bring something special to our friends and neighbors in Buffalo’s East Side in the wake of the tragedy that happened there in May,” said Shawn Walker, executive vice president of communications, Northwest Bank. “Our bank believes strongly in giving back and we’re proud to be part of all the good that is happening in Buffalo.”
Highlights of the celebration included #50 Greg “The Groot” Rousseau, who spent the afternoon signing autographs, taking photos and talking with community members, a visit from Mayor Byron W. Brown, Belmont Housing Financial Education Center, which shared financial education information to area businesses and families, and the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market, who partnered with Northwest to provide food and beverages.
“It was a pleasure to see all the smiling faces gather together for a fun-filled afternoon of food, music and give-a-ways,” said Richard Hamister, region president, Northwest Bank. “We are amazed by the resiliency of this community and pledge to continue to do what we can to help the neighborhood heal. There is a lot of excitement right now around Buffalo football, and we were grateful that Greg could spend the day with us on his bye week. He is an incredibly talented player and a great young man.”
Northwest Bank’s Jefferson Avenue branch opened in 2019, as the community’s first full-service branch. In 2020, Northwest Bank’s partnership with Belmont Housing helped found the Belmont Housing Financial Education Center in efforts to assist with community revitalization and provide financial coaching and counseling services to the Jefferson Avenue community.