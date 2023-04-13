PHILADELPHIA — A new program with three Pennsylvania wind farms owned by subsidiaries of Vitol allows Inspire Clean Energy to give residents in three states a renewable energy choice that improves air quality, supports jobs, and strengthens the regional economy.
Inspire’s four-year offtake from the three Western Pennsylvania wind farms – Twin Ridges Wind Farm, Patton Wind Farm, and Highland North Wind Park – is forecasted to generate approximately 201,000 MWh of clean, renewable energy in its first year and 535,000 MWh of clean energy through 2026. On an annual basis, that’s enough energy to power nearly 19,000 homes, or the equivalent of the energy it takes to power the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium for 29 years, the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium for four years, or the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for two years.
“Just as Pennsylvanians can choose a farmers market to get their favorite local fruits and veggies, with Inspire, they’ll now have access to local, renewable energy for their home,” said Stephanie Donner, Interim CEO of Inspire.
This offering provides greater transparency to electricity customers regarding where their renewable energy is generated.
“This new wind farm program is only the latest example of Inspire’s continued effort to supply residents with clean, local energy sources,” said Donner. “When our customers have the latest renewable energy options, they can choose to benefit the environment and the economy in their region, their state, and, ultimately, the planet.”
Inspire’s new Power Local plans are now available across Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey. These 100% renewable energy plans are backed by wind farms in the Keystone State with 50% from the three Pennsylvania wind farms and 50% from U.S. made wind, solar and hydro. Inspire plans to retire any RECs associated with uncommitted volumes in satisfaction of its RPS compliance obligations in PA, MD and NJ.
While Pennsylvania produces the second most energy in the U.S. out of all 50 states, only 3.8% of its electricity is generated from renewable energy sources.
With this program, Inspire hopes to encourage more people to partake in Pennsylvania’s transition to renewable energy sources. In the past businesses have had direct access to transparent, renewable energy, but homeowners have not had the same access. Customers now have the opportunity to have an increased understanding of where their clean energy is coming from and how their energy bill is supporting their community.