Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on Capitol Hill, on Jan. 11, 2022, in Washington, D.C..

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on Capitol Hill, on Jan. 11, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

 Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate Wednesday by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time to fight high inflation but also hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes.

The Fed’s move boosted its key short-term rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. It was the central bank’s sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos