HOUSTON — Dresser Utility Solutions, a leading provider of metering, electronics, instrumentation, flow control, distribution repair products, and over pressure protection devices to utility and industrial customers, has acquired the assets of Total Piping Solutions (TPS) of Olean, N.Y., which will be incorporated into the Dresser Pipeline Solutions (DPS) business in Bradford, Pa.

The asset acquisition will include transfer of use of TPS patents and trademarked products, expanding DPS’ distribution network and portfolio of products that are designed specifically for water and wastewater markets and applications. Specifically, TPS trademarked products TX3, Triple Tap, Quick Cam, and Ultra-Sleeve, which fit a wide range of applications, will now be positioned for accelerated growth when combined with Dresser’s existing product line which includes AIS-compliant products to diameters of 120-in. plus.

