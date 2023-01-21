CLEARFIELD — CNB Financial Corp., the parent company of CNB Bank, announced its earnings for the 12 and three months ended Dec. 31, 2022.
Net income available to common shareholders (“earnings”) was $58.9 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $53.4 million, or $3.16 per diluted share, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, reflecting increases of $5.5 million, or 10.3%, and $0.10 per diluted share, or 3.2%. The 2022 full-year earnings per share was partially impacted as a result of the dilutive effect of the Corporation’s common stock offering completed in September of 2022, resulting in the issuance of 4,257,446 shares of common stock at $23.50 per share and net proceeds of $94.1 million after deducting the underwriting discount and customary offering expenses.
Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $14.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $13.6 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in earnings of $1.3 million, or 9.2%, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year resulted primarily from growth in commercial loans and year-over-year increases in the balance of investment securities, stable credit quality, and an asset-sensitive balance sheet supporting increased net interest income in the current rising rate environment. The decrease in diluted earnings per share of $0.10, or 12.5%, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year is due to the additional shares issued in the common equity capital raise in the third quarter 2022, as discussed above, which had a significant impact on the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the Corporation, in the fourth quarter of 2022.