CLEARFIELD — CNB Financial Corp., the parent company of CNB Bank, announced its earnings for the 12 and three months ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Net income available to common shareholders (“earnings”) was $58.9 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $53.4 million, or $3.16 per diluted share, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, reflecting increases of $5.5 million, or 10.3%, and $0.10 per diluted share, or 3.2%. The 2022 full-year earnings per share was partially impacted as a result of the dilutive effect of the Corporation’s common stock offering completed in September of 2022, resulting in the issuance of 4,257,446 shares of common stock at $23.50 per share and net proceeds of $94.1 million after deducting the underwriting discount and customary offering expenses.

