STATE COLLEGE — In partnership with the Invent Penn State initiative, Ben Franklin Technology Partners is offering a 10-week business boot camp to local entrepreneurs, grad students, professors, and university researchers to help take the first step in launching their startup.
Throughout the 10-week program, participants will be able to explore the likelihood of success, discuss a business model and financials with experts, expand one’s network, engage with other entrepreneurs, and develop a pitch deck for funding opportunities.
The TechCelerator boot camp involves weekly group sessions with content experts and a weekly one-on-one session with one’s mentor to discuss individual needs. The goal of the program is to provide a framework that will enable participants to have the information needed to decide if it’s the right time to start a business.
At the end of the 10-weeks, participants will have a pitch presentation that will position one’s business to take the first step toward funding. Participants will have a chance to test presentation skills at the final session by pitching before a group of judges who will award up to $10,000 to participants. In addition, virtual audience members will vote for their favorite presentation and award $1,000.
This program is offered at no cost to entrepreneurs in counties including Cameron, Elk, McKean and Potter.
Application deadline is March 17.