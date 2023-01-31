STATE COLLEGE — In partnership with the Invent Penn State initiative, Ben Franklin Technology Partners is offering a 10-week business boot camp to local entrepreneurs, grad students, professors, and university researchers to help take the first step in launching their startup.

Throughout the 10-week program, participants will be able to explore the likelihood of success, discuss a business model and financials with experts, expand one’s network, engage with other entrepreneurs, and develop a pitch deck for funding opportunities.

