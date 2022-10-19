Alpha Precision Group

Tritone technologies transform metal Additive Manufacturing to address the demanding standards and needs of industrial production. The company’s innovative technology enables industrial throughput of accurate parts with a range of metal and ceramic materials, suitable for the Automotive, Aerospace, Medical and Consumer Electronics industries.

 Photo provided

RIDGWAY — Alpha Precision Group, a leading provider of highly engineered powder metal, metal injection molding (MIM), additive manufacturing components, and specialty valves that serve a diverse customer base with a range of high-performance applications has successfully completed the installation of a Tritone Dominant system.

The Dominant system is based on Tritone’s MoldJet® technology, a “powder-free” innovative additive manufacturing (AM) system that enables industrial production of high-quality metal parts at an industrial speed. Built for producing large quantity of high-density parts with complex geometries and a variety of metal and ceramic materials, the technology enables parallel manufacturing of parts of assorted sizes, shapes, and applications. With this technology it’s easy to choose between a variety of metal and ceramic materials, the speed and simplicity of the switchover between materials.

