The past year has seen a lot of progress at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
With a new administration taking the helm following a few tumultuous years hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic, things are starting to look up at the campus. The new administration, compromised of many local individuals that live and work in the community, is focused on providing a sustainable healthcare system with high-quality services and a top tier patient experience.
“Physician and provider recruitment have been a major win for us this year,” said Jill Owens, MD, president, BRMC, Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital. “We’ve been able to recruit multiple new providers for our area through our partnerships and bring in new services.”
These new providers include Lalchand Goyal, MD, cardiology; Eduardo Morales, MD, general surgery; Grant Schofield, MD, oncology; Joseph Staszel, MD, pain management & physical medicine; Aubrey Ashie, DO, orthopedics and sports medicine; Steven Pancio, MD, orthopedics and sports medicine; Mike Wilt, PA, cardiology; Abbey Paulsen, NP, primary care; Kellie Krzos, NP, general surgery; and, Sarah Heidler, PA, orthopedics and sports medicine. There are also new providers that are coming soon to the Bradford area including Hasan Rizvi, MD, oncology, Muzamil Sheikh, MD, pulmonology, and Avrille George, MD, infectious disease.
The Bradford community saw the return of Dr. Lalchand Goyal to the Bradford to oversee the cardiology office along with local, Mike Wilt. Bradford also saw the reintroduction, after a few years’ hiatus, of pain management services with the recruitment of Staszel. What makes the BRMC services different is that these providers are living and working in the Bradford and Olean communities. This is a testament to the new culture surrounding the patient experience within the entire system at Upper Allegheny Health System. The team is focused on creating that special relationship and five-star experience with every patient seen at BRMC.
The Pavilion, the skilled nursing facility located on the BRMC campus, has seen much success in the first quarter of 2023. After capping residents in mid-2022 to ensure safe staffing ratios, the Pavilion has emerged triumphant with the reopening of the fourth floor in January of 2023. By offering rolling admissions into certified nursing assistant training courses and new competitive wages, the recruitment of team members to care for patients has been a resounding success. The Pavilion has seen a spike in referrals reaching an all-time high, since the start of the pandemic, in current residents at the skilled nursing facility.
The update and relocation of the occupational health center highlights the focus that BRMC is continuing to improve and sustain services to the community. The new office opened in 2023 with the majority of the renovations being completed in 2022 to bring the new Anita Herbert, MD, Occupational Health Center to fruition. The new office was named after longtime community physician, Dr. Anita Herbert, who spent countless hours providing this essential service to the community and actually helped to launch the program at BRMC. The new office has been updated and is conveniently located on the first floor of the hospital, making it easier for patients to access.
Staffing shortages continue to play a huge role on the quality of care not only in our local healthcare system but throughout the entire nation. BRMC and the entire UAHS system have made strides in regards to recruitment. With a multimillion-dollar investment, UAHS leads a market adjustment initiative to make the healthcare network not only the healthcare provider of choice, but the employer of choice within the region. This investment has helped with not only retention but also recruitment efforts to bring in new talented individuals to the organization.
“Our administration is vested into this community. We want the best for our family, friends, and neighbors,” said Owens. “We’re committed to developing a new company culture where we are not only patient-centric but geared towards our employees also.”
A lot of progress has been made regarding the change in the emergency department services. In December, the emergency department changed from Keystone Health Partners to a new company, Delphi, that coordinates the ED operations. This changeover was seamless as the majority of physicians and providers in the emergency department made the conversion between the two companies. Also, patients didn’t see any disruptions in the services provided. The transition continued to allow the BRMC emergency department to be staffed by a board-certified physician and provide care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year.
BRMC passed all accreditations and surveys throughout the past year. It was a busy year for BRMC with three major surveys and accreditation processes conducted throughout 2022. BRMC was surveyed and reaccredited by the Joint Commission, then the Pennsylvania Department of Health survey noted minor incidents which ended in BRMC passing the survey and remaining in good standings with the DOH and finally, BRMC became accredited by Det Norske Veritas (DNV) which recognizes BRMC’s continual commitment to provide the highest quality of care for patients.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created the perfect storm not only for healthcare in our region but for the entire nation,” said Owens. “I’m proud of this team and the progress we’ve made in less than a year. We’re striving to become a five-star rated facility and elevate the overall patient experience. Through our initiatives we’re nearing our goal of creating a sustainable, quality-driven, and comprehensive healthcare system with a wider breadth of services for our entire region.”