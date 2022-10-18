ST. BONAVENTURE – The Atlantic 10 has announced the preseason poll and all-conference teams for the 2022-23 season.
The St. Bonaventure women’s team was picked to finish last, 15th overall, in the preseason poll voted on by conference head coaches.
UMass unanimously was selected to win the Atlantic 10 this season, receiving all 15 first-place votes. La Salle was chosen to finish second while Rhode Island rounded out the top three.
Fordham was selected fourth, VCU fifth, Saint Joseph’s sixth, Davidson seventh, Richmond eighth, Duquesne ninth, with Dayton coming in at 10th.
Bona coach Jesse Fleming returns for a seventh season at the helm. He returns seven players from last year’s roster, including senior I’yanna Lops, who averaged 8.2 points and 6.0 rebounds while blocking 44 shots, ranking second all-time in Bonnies’ single-season history.
Also returning for Bona are graduate student Nikki Oppenheimer (27 games), junior Maddie Dziezgowski (6.3 points), junior Tianna Johnson (26 starts), redshirt juniors Kaitlyn Parker (14 games) and Claire Cody (14 games) as well as sophomore Taylor Napper (17.5 mpg).
The Bonnies welcome six newcomers to the 2022-23 squad in transfers Flera Vinerte, a forward, guards Payton Fields and Nedechka Laccen, as well as freshmen guards Breauna Ware, Kirah Dandridge and Aaniya Webb.
The season kicks off inside the Reilly Center Monday, Nov. 7, when the Bonnies host Bowling Green at 4:30 p.m.