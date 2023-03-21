There stood a 14-foot-high statue, which featured a Union soldier in uniform with a musket resting against his left side. In the statue’s right hand was a laurel wreath. The soldier statue was dedicated in 1907.
The statue of a Civil War soldier no longer stands over the veterans’ section of Oak Hill Cemetery. In his place, however, is a beautiful reminder of the appreciation felt for the sacrifices made by those who have served in the U.S. military.
John Watson, president of the Oak Hill Cemetery Association, explained.
“As you remember, Oak Hill Cemetery was severely damaged by a very bad windstorm,” he said. The storm hit in August 2020, and ravaged the veterans’ section of the cemetery — the final resting place of the area’s Civil War veterans.
A decision was made to create a monument in place of the soldier; Wrights donated their services and the monument.
“After much planning and thought, they used a black (granite) memorial and inscribed it to honor the brave veterans that have served our country over the years,” Watson said.
It reads as follows: “This memorial is dedicated to all veterans that have sacrificed to protect the people of this great nation.”
The company’s history began in 1915 at its current site when the late Charles Wright established the business in the former Tuna Valley Milk Company building. Ralph’s father, the late Philip M. Rose, became owner of the business in 1940. Ralph Rose, his brother Philip Jr. and sister Dolores Myers purchased Wright Monumental from their father in 1987. The co-ownership makes Platko the third generation of family with the company.
And, most recently, Cassy Platko, daughter of the Platkos and granddaughter of Rose, has become involved with Wright Monumental Works as well, bringing the fourth generation into the business.