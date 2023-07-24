The 22nd annual “Vig” Memorial 5KRun/Walk benefiting the Zachary Vigliotta Memorial Scholarship Fund will be held on Saturday July 29th. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and the race and walk begin at 9:00.
Registration is at the BAHS home concession stand and the race starts at the entrance to the BAHS parking lot. A nominal fee entitles participants to an event T-shirt. Immediately following the Run/Walk is a free Kids Fun Run which will be held at the BAHS Field. Registration will be held there also. Refreshments will be served following the race.
For further information or to download a registration form go to Z Vigliotta Pemorial Facebook page.