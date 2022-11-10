The United Way of the Bradford Area (UWBA) will be hosting its Annual Soup Lunch, sponsored by First Energy, on Friday, Nov. 18 at the First Presbyterian Church.
Soup orders must be placed today. Place an order by calling the UWBA office at (814) 368-6181, emailing sarah.lonzi@uwbanews.org, faxing (814) 368-5300 or by dropping the order off at the UWBA office at 161 Main Street.
This year, the UWBA will be offering soup options of Broccoli Cheese, Stuffed Pepper and Italian Wedding.
Each soup is available for pick-up or delivery between 11a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at a cost of $7 for a 12 oz bowl or $10 for a 16 oz bowl, which will include: crackers, utensils and a dessert prepared by the Zonta Club and Bradford Senior Center.
All proceeds from the sales of these soups will benefit the United Way of Bradford.
Volunteers for this lunch are still in demand. Any Individual who may be interested in volunteering at the event, contact Executive Director Sarah Lonzi, during regular businesses hours between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, for more information.
For more information, visit https://uwbanews.org/