PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Free agency, the NFL draft and the team's offseason practice schedule are complete. We now mostly know what the Steelers will look like when they head to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp later this month.
And it appears the betting markets like their odds of winning a championship only slightly better than they did after the Super Bowl.
Most major online sports books still list their odds between +4500 and +5000, meaning a $5 bet would return between $225 and $250 if the Steelers can hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
That's a small change since February, when DraftKings listed their odds at +5500, while FanDuel, BetMGM and Caesars all had them at +5000.
The Steelers' main win total over/under has been static at 8.5 since opening at that number in May, though there does appear to be momentum toward the over that could prompt a move higher.
As of Thursday morning, the over was at -155 at DraftKings; -150 at FanDuel; and -145 at BetMGM. The under was at +135 on DraftKings and +120 at FanDuel.
Sportsbooks typically prefer to set win totals with more equal odds for the over and the under in hopes of drawing action on both sides. And they change prices when one side is drawing noticeably more action than the other. So it would appear there's a chance the number could move to 9 or 9.5 at some point.
In the division, the Steelers are clear underdogs to Cincinnati and Baltimore. DraftKings had their odds of winning the AFC North at +450. The Bengals were the favorite at +150 with the Ravens right behind at +220. Cleveland was narrowly ahead at +425, and those odds are similar at most other books.
League-wide, defending champ Kansas City remains the betting favorite for both the AFC (+330) and the Super Bowl (+600.) Philadelphia is the NFC favorite at +250 and the second favorite for the Super Bowl at +650, followed by Buffalo (+900), San Francisco (+1000) and Cincinnati (+1100.)