MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (TNS) — It has become apparent the Steelers have solved their defensive problems. That was evident for 30 minutes of the second half after they survived an early outbreak generated by the return of Tua Tagovailoa.
But what is also apparent is the Steelers offense continues to struggle to find ways to score points, a problem that has afflicted them for way too long.
The latest drought came Sunday night in Hard Rock Stadium when the Steelers failed to score in the second half in a 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, despite having enough opportunities to do so.
Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw two interceptions in the final three minutes, including the final one in the end zone with 18 seconds remaining when it looked like he could run for the first down, ruining what was a strong performance by the defense.
It was the fourth time in seven games the Steelers failed to score more than 17 points. They have scored just 10 touchdowns this season, fourth-fewest in the league.
The loss dropped the Steelers to 2-5 heading into next week's game in Philadelphia against the unbeaten Eagles.
"There's plenty of football left," safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "Ten games left. We have all the pieces that we need. We just have to go out there and execute."
Well, maybe not all the pieces.
The Steelers are missing something on offense, and it ranges from any number of things beyond execution.
"I think we have to look at 1-on-1 [matchups] and just trust the playmakers," said receiver Chase Claypool, who had five catches for 41 yards. "I think if there's a 1-on-1, no safety over the top, we should be going to that 1-on-1 every time."
The Steelers shut out the Dolphins in the second half after they scored on their opening three possessions of the game to take a quick 13-0 lead. They forced six consecutive punts in the second half with any number of big plays that included several dropped interceptions.
"The way that game developed, it's about who catches interception opportunities and who doesn't," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "The Dolphins caught theirs and we didn't catch ours. That was probably the difference in the game."
The Steelers dropped what could have been four possible interceptions, including two by cornerback Levi Wallace — the second one with 2:41 remaining.
After giving up a 13-0 lead to start the game, the Steelers held the Dolphins to four first downs and 126 yards offense in the second half.
Tagovailoa made it look easy on his first drive back from his concussion problems, using tempo and quick throws to complete 7 of 8 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. By the time it was 13-0, the Steelers had run 10 plays and had one first down. Meantime, the Dolphins had run 22 plays and had 10 first downs. They also led in yards, 165 to 32.
"I liked how we picked it up," inside linebacker Myles Jack said. "Nobody got mad. We're jelling together at the right time. We're a special defense. We're capable of a lot of things. The story today was we've got to start out stronger."
Even when they got the ball back for the offense with 2:31 remaining, the Steelers drove 10 plays to the Dolphins 21, thanks to a 21-yard pass from Pickett to tight end Pat Freiermuth on 4th-and-6. Then on 2nd-and-2, Pickett rolled out and had an open field in front of him, but instead threw a pass for Diontae Johnson that was intercepted by cornerback Noah Igbinoghene at the pylon.
"I felt like with the clock winding down, I thought Dionate was going to come back down and he went vertical," Pickett said. "I've got to run it there and get it out of bounds or throw it away."
That came one series after Pickett drove the Steelers in 13 plays to the Dolphins 30, only to have a pass for Johnson on the right sideline intercepted by safety Jevon Hollandand returned 33 yards to the Steelers 49 with 2:57 remaining.
"Obviously the turnovers can't happen," Pickett said. "That cost us the game. I've got to fix that and get ready for next week."
Pickett finished 32 of 44 for 257 yards and threw a 7-yard touchdown to rookie George Pickens with 1:50 in the first half — only the second touchdown by a wide receiver this season. But it was the second time in four games he has thrown three interceptions.
"I thought he was highly competitive," Tomlin said. "He played to win. Unfortunately, we didn't make enough plays."
The Dolphins did their part to keep the game close when coach Mike McDaniel decided to forgo a field goal on 4th-and-3 at the Steelers 14 on the opening series of the second half. The play was blown up by Robert Spillane and Myles Jack, but the decision was surprising because it would have given Miami a two-possession lead.
McDaniel's decision looked as though it would come back to bite the Dolphins every time the Steelers defense stopped them in the second half. But despite mounting lengthy drives that twice put the Steelers in position to win the game, Pickett's interceptions on back-to-back series left the Steelers in the same quandary they found themselves during their four-game losing streak.
"If you don't convert that's a bad decision," McDaniel said. "It would have been a two-score game. That's something you're well aware of, but that's something I felt good about working out. It didn't. Luckily, the rest of the team had that decision's back."
