Steelers

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens.

 Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (TNS) — It has become apparent the Steelers have solved their defensive problems. That was evident for 30 minutes of the second half after they survived an early outbreak generated by the return of Tua Tagovailoa.

But what is also apparent is the Steelers offense continues to struggle to find ways to score points, a problem that has afflicted them for way too long.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos