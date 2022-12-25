...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds to 40 knots and
waves 11 to 15 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning,
heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may
rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to
Buffalo.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM EST Sunday. For the
Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, until 4 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 1 PM EST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 PM this
afternoon to 1 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in less than 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day. Dress in
layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite
and hypothermia can occur within minutes if precautions are not
taken.
Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at
weather.gov/winter.
The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear
a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if
precautions are not taken.
Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at
weather.gov/winter.
The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
&&
1 of 2
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II (left), Franco Harris' widow Dana (center) and son Dok attend a ceremony to retire Harris' No. 32 jersey at halftime of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Harris, a four-time Super Bowl champion, passed away Wednesday at the age of 72.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.
On the same night the Steelers retired Harris' No. 32 — the Hall of Fame running back died Wednesday at age 72 — Pittsburgh (7-8) kept its faint playoff hopes alive by delivering another last-second victory over the Raiders. Las Vegas (6-9) was pushed to the brink of elimination from the postseason.
A day after the 50th anniversary of Harris' "Immaculate Reception" win over the Raiders in the 1972 playoffs, Pickett deftly drove the Steelers 76 yards in 10 plays, the last a dart over the middle to a wide-open Pickens in the end zone.
Pickett completed 26 of 39 for 244 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tight end Pat Freiermuth caught seven passes for 66 yards and Najee Harris had 95 total yards as the Steelers won for the fifth time in seven games.
Derek Carr threw for 174 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, the last one a floater down the middle of the field that was picked off by Cam Sutton with 29 seconds to go. Pittsburgh rookie Connor Heyward ran for a first down to help the Steelers run out of the clock.
The Raiders, coming off a dramatic last-play victory over New England last week, reverted to their form from earlier this season by losing their eighth one-score game of the year. They could be eliminated from the playoffs by the end of the week.
The Steelers paid tribute to Harris in various ways during a bitterly cold night. Players wore replicas of his jersey while entering the stadium. Defensive captain Cam Heyward ran onto the field waving a massive flag with Harris' number, and Pickett even shouted "Franco! Franco!" during his cadence before converting a quarterback sneak in the first half.
Still, it looked like it wouldn't be enough. While Pittsburgh moved the ball with ease at times, it continued to struggle once it got near the end zone. Pickett threw an interception in the third quarter — his first in 145 attempts — and Chris Boswell missed a pair of field goals.
Carr started crisply in the 8-degree weather — the coldest home game for the Steelers since 1989 — and finished off a 14-play, 71-yard opening drive with a 14-yard touchdown strike to Hunter Renfrow.
Yet Las Vegas let the Steelers hang around, and Pickett — whose name was announced by Harris when Pittsburgh took him with the 20th overall pick in last spring's draft — provided the first signature moment of what the Steelers hope will be a decorated career.
HONORING HARRIS
What was supposed to become a celebratory weekend for one of the NFL's marquee franchises turned bittersweet when Harris died just two days before the 50th anniversary of his "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the 1972 playoffs.
The halftime ceremony featured many of Harris' teammates from the 1970s Steelers dynasty. His widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Pittsburgh president Art Rooney II on stage. Dokmanovich leaned into Rooney after he handed her Harris' jersey, and Pittsburgh Hall of Fame defensive end Joe Greene brushed away tears.
INJURIES
Raiders: DE Chandler Jones exited with a left elbow injury in the third quarter after colliding with teammate Maxx Crosby and did not return. ... LB Denzel Perryman went to the locker room with a left shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.
Steelers: CB Tre Norwood left in the first half with a hamstring injury and did not return.
UP NEXT
Raiders: Host NFC West champion San Francisco on Jan. 1.
Steelers: At Baltimore on Jan. 1. The Ravens edged Pittsburgh 16-14 at Acrisure Stadium on Dec. 11.
