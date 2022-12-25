Steelers win

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

 Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.

On the same night the Steelers retired Harris' No. 32 — the Hall of Fame running back died Wednesday at age 72 — Pittsburgh (7-8) kept its faint playoff hopes alive by delivering another last-second victory over the Raiders. Las Vegas (6-9) was pushed to the brink of elimination from the postseason.

Steelers honor Franco Harris

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II (left), Franco Harris' widow Dana (center) and son Dok attend a ceremony to retire Harris' No. 32 jersey at halftime of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Harris, a four-time Super Bowl champion, passed away Wednesday at the age of 72.

