NEW YORK (TNS) — Former Vikings and current free agent running back Dalvin Cook is in the New York City area visiting the Jets this weekend.
Before that, Cook stopped by NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Friday morning as he sounded encouraged about his chances of signing with the Jets.
“I think [chances] they’re pretty high man,” Cook said. “I think we’re in a position of, you know, a team that’s building something special and I want to be part of something special as a player.
“ ... I think the possibility is high right now of getting things done.”
The Jets will have both Friday and Saturday off before returning to the practice field on Sunday morning for their Green & White scrimmage at their facility.
Jets coach Robert Saleh has consistently said he will “never say no to a great player,” assuming the right opportunity presents itself. The Jets will first need to give Cook a physical, as he underwent surgery in February to repair a shoulder injury.
Cook was released by the Vikings on June 9 after six seasons with the team. Minnesota didn’t release Cook because of lack of production as the four-time Pro Bowler has rushed for over 1,100 rushing yards in four straight seasons. The Vikings saved $9 million following his release.
The Dolphins and the Patriots are also reportedly interested in adding Cook. But he said the Jets are the only team he’s currently scheduled to visit. Cook, who was born and raised in Miami, also said playing for the Dolphins would be a “Cinderella story.”
“Just a great vibe,” Cook said about what he’s looking for during the visit with the Jets. “Getting around people that want to love on Dalvin Cook. That want to share that value that I want and just getting around some guys that want to win.
“I want to bring something different to the table and that’s being Dalvin Cook and that’s what I think I bring to the table.”
The Jets already have a young stable of running backs in Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Zonovan “Bam” Knight and Isreal Abanikanda, but adding Cook would give Gang Green more experience and a home run game breaker in the backfield. Hall is projected to be the top running back for the Jets, but he is still on the PUP [physically unable to perform] list after he tore his ACL last October.
The Jets are in win-now mode in Saleh’s third season as coach. After trading for Aaron Rodgers, several Jets players believe they have the roster to not only make the playoffs for the first time since 2010 but also make a run to the Super Bowl.
“It’s a unique situation because a lot of people think something is special over there,” Cook said about the Jets. “When you look at it, you always want to be around someone who you can pick his brain and just learn from and A-Rod is a former four-time MVP. Just being around a guy like that, you can learn a lot more and just develop as a player and that’s what I’m looking to do.”
Dolphins’ Ramsey undergoes knee surgery
Three months ago, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier addressed reporters after Miami used its top pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Cam Smith.
Cornerback wasn’t seen as much of a need, compared to offensive line or tight end. But as Grier spoke about the pick, he made a comment that recounted the past — and would, unfortunately, prove to be far-seeing.
“In this league and especially in the AFC, with a lot of talented quarterbacks and teams, we can never have enough corners as we experienced last year with the rash of injuries that we dealt with,” he said.
Just a week into training camp, the Dolphins are faced with a major blow to a cornerback room that entered the summer with high expectations.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Friday confirmed that star cornerback Jalen Ramsey will miss a significant amount of time after undergoing surgery to address a non-contact meniscus injury in his left knee that occurred late in practice Thursday. NFL Network reported that Ramsey underwent a full meniscus repair that will sideline him until December.
“It’s going to be into the season and how deep that is kind of depends on what happens [Friday],” McDaniel said before Ramsey’s surgery.
Ramsey is the latest Dolphins cornerback to be sidelined. Cornerback Nik Needham remains on the physically unable to perform list. Keion Crossen missed his second consecutive practice Friday as the team gets more information on an undisclosed injury. And Trill Williams continues to be limited to individual drills in his first practices since tearing his ACL last year.
“He told all of his teammates not to worry, not to feel sorry for himself,” McDaniel said of Ramsey, who addressed the team after practice Thursday. “Whatever timeline the doctors give him, he’s going after that timeline and trying to flex that he’ll beat it, and he realistically couldn’t be more committed and excited to join the team again this year.”