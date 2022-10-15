NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400

Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DeWalt Toyota, receives the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 09, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina.

 Mike Mulholland/Getty Images/NASCAR Media

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There has been a NASCAR reset, on the track at least, with the third round of the playoffs beginning Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a new Cup champion set to be crowned after four races.

Kyle Larson was knocked out of contention for consecutive championships after being eliminated at Charlotte, nosed out by two points by Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing — a team now accused of race manipulation and fined $300,000 by NASCAR over the last week.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos