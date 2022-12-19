SPORTS-SOC-WORLDCUP-FINAL-3-GET

Fans of Argentina celebrate after winning the final match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against France on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

 Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images/TNS

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi, wearing a black Qatari robe over his blue-and-white Argentina shirt, kissed the World Cup, shuffled toward his teammates and hoisted the golden trophy high in the air.

It was an iconic sight that finally — definitively — places the soccer superstar in the pantheon of the game’s greatest players.

