PITTSBURGH (TNS) — If you play linebacker or safety in Pat Narduzzi’s defense, you better be able to call out Pitt’s plays and relay assignments to get the unit in the right positions in a fast, seamless fashion.
For the Panthers, that’s been an emphasis at training camp as they continue their second week of training camp. Narduzzi and defensive coordinator Randy Bates place the responsibilities of communication in the middle of the defense with the Mike linebacker and with the team’s top safety on the field.
Last year, that meant linebacker SirVocea Dennis and safety Brandon Hill had those roles, but both are gone to the NFL, and new players need to show they can fill those shoes. Narduzzi spoke before Thursday’s practice about some of the leading candidates for the jobs.
”I’ll start with Javon McIntyre,” Narduzzi said. “He’s been the guy. I told you all four days ago he’s done the best job. The cornerbacks feel very comfortable with him because he’s giving them the calls fast. He knows exactly what he’s doing, and he’s doing it because he’s studied it. ...
”Shayne Simon and Brandon George are both guys who can call [our defense]. The other guys are a work in progress, but they’ve all gotten a lot better since they’ve worked in spring.”
{p class=”krtText”}For McIntyre, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound redshirt sophomore, his preparation is what positions him to not only be a key communicator on the defense, but a big playmaker. He finished his 2022 season strong with an interception in each of Pitt’s last two games against Miami and UCLA in the Sun Bowl.
”My game starts in the film room,” McIntyre said. “After I study the film, that’s what has me on the field making plays. I always want to know what’s about to happen. Film doesn’t lie, and that’s going to help me be a playmaker this year. I study quarterbacks’ tendencies in how they throw and when certain plays get called by other teams based on where they’re at on the field.”
When you talk to Pitt’s safeties, they’ll tell you there’s an emphasis for all of them to be efficient in all their roles, including communication on the field.
”There are no real roles assigned,” McIntyre said. “I feel like in this room, we’re versatile; everybody does everything. Everybody is equally great in everything we do. It’s a weakness if we’re missing a part of our game, and we work to not have that problem.”
}But for McIntyre, Pitt’s coaches approached him specifically and told him before spring practices that this year was his opportunity to step up both as a playmaker and a leader. He told us that his cornerbacks, M.J. Devonshire, Marquis Williams and A.J. Woods, all have expressed trust in McIntyre’s communication skills because they’ve been impressed by his film study.
‘FOUR-HEADED MONSTER’Running back Derrick Davis Jr. thinks Pitt’s rushing attack will be versatile enough to be a major threat this season, regardless of who among the Panthers’ top four running backs gets the ball.
”We’re going to be a four-headed monster,” Davis said. “Believe that.”
Davis, a redshirt sophomore from Gateway High School who transferred from LSU before this season, says he’s the fastest running back on the team. He also noted he’s been able to play faster than he did during spring practices because of his increased familiarity with Pitt’s playbook.
”It’s all coming back naturally,” Davis said about returning to playing running back after being a defensive back for LSU. “I feel like I’m in high school again. Before, I was choppy with my steps during the spring. But now, I’m running full speed and hitting holes with the intensity I want.”
MOVES ON MOVESSolomon DeShields was Pitt’s fourth-leading pass rusher last season with four sacks in his first full year as a starter. Now, DeShields looks to increase his sack production and how often he gets into the backfield of opposing offenses.
”I’ve been learning more moves,” DeShields said about what he’s learned to be a better pass rusher. “Last year, all I had was ghost moves off the edge by using more of my speed. But now I’m using more power moves, spin moves and taking more risks to try to win on the inside shoulder.”
{p class=”krtText”}DeShields said he’s learned the most from defensive linemen who’ve taught him more pass-rush moves like defensive ends Dayon Hayes and Samuel Okunlola.
