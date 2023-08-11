Steelers top Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III, left, celebrates his touchdown reception with wide receiver Cody White during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday.

 Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett worked one series, completed six of seven passes for 70 yards on a 10-play, 83-yard drive and finished with a 33-yard TD throw to George Pickens as Pittsburgh topped Tampa Bay 27-17 Friday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

Pickett was sharp, but the Bucs only started one regular on defense.

Mason Rudolph tossed a 67-yard TD pass to Calvin Austin III for Pittsburgh, which also used Mitchell Trubisky and Tanner Morgan.

Baker Mayfield continued his bid to follow Tom Brady as Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback and jumpstart his career with a solid, if not overly impressive preseason debut for the Buccaneers.

The competition between the 2018 No. 1 overall pick and Kyle Trask to win the starting job that opened when Brady retired after last season has been described as too close to call.

Mayfield posted better statistics in 1½ quarters against the Steelers, however it’s always difficult to assess performances in outings during which starters from both teams play sparingly while coaching staffs take extended looks at backups and young players hoping to make the final roster.

Mayfield, meanwhile, played without six starters on offense, including three veteran linemen and receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Mayfield, who’s with his fourth team in two years, was 8 of 9 for 63 yards and one touchdown over five series against a mix of Pittsburgh starters and reserves. Just as important to coach Todd Bowles is the 28-year-old, who spent four seasons with Cleveland before making a combined 10 starts for Carolina and the Los Angeles Rams last year, didn’t turn the ball over.

Trask, a 2021 second-round draft pick who appeared in just one regular-season game in two years as the No. 3 quarterback behind Brady and Blaine Gabbert, was sacked three times while going 6 of 10 for 99 yards with one interception.

In all, 21 players did not suit up for the Bucs, including 10 starters on offense and six on offense. In addition to linebackers Devin White, Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett, the entire defensive backfield of Jamel Dean, Carlton Davis III, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Ryan Neal sat out. The lone projected starter who played was second-year defensive lineman Logan Hall.

Offensively, Evans and Godwin were joined on the sideline by running back Rachaad White and veteran linemen Tristan Wirfs, Ryan Jensen and Matt Feiler.

Rookie Calijah Kancey, a projected starter on the defensive line after being drafted in the first round out of Pitt, has been sidelined for a portion of training camp by a calf injury.

Steelers reserve linebacker Chapelle Russell (knee) left in the first half and did not return. Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (ankle) departed in the second half.

Buccaneers Don Gardner left in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.

UP NEXTSteelers: Host the Buffalo Bills next Saturday night.

Buccaneers: Travel to New York for two days of joint practices before next Saturday’s preseason game against the Jets.

Pittsburgh 27, Tampa Bay 17

Pittsburgh 7 10 10 0 — 27 Tampa Bay 0 7 0 10 — 17

First Quarter Pit_Pickens 33 pass from Pickett (Potter kick), 7:39. Drive: 10 plays, 83 yards, 5:14. Key Plays: Pickett 11 pass to Johnson on 3rd-and-10; Warren 10 run; Pickett 13 pass to Johnson.Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 0. Second Quarter

TB_Palmer 8 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 12:23. Drive: 9 plays, 59 yards, 4:31. Key Plays: Mayfield 5 pass to Dav.Moore on 3rd-and-4; Mayfield 10 pass to Geiger.Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 7. Pit_McFarland 14 run (Potter kick), 8:19. Drive: 5 plays, 47 yards, 1:46. Key Plays: Austin 17 run; Trubisky 10 pass to Co.Heyward on 3rd-and-4.Pittsburgh 14, Tampa Bay 7. Pit_FG Potter 30, :00. Drive: 8 plays, 56 yards, 1:10. Key Plays: Rudolph 14 pass to Olszewski; Rudolph 24 pass to Co.Heyward; Rudolph 15 run on 3rd-and-14.Pittsburgh 17, Tampa Bay 7. Third Quarter

Pit_FG Potter 43, 12:37. Drive: 7 plays, 52 yards, 2:23. Key Play: Byrd kick return to Pittsburgh 24.Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 7. Pit_Austin 67 pass from Rudolph (Potter kick), 8:28. Drive: 3 plays, 79 yards, 1:28.Pittsburgh 27, Tampa Bay 7. Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Blankenship 35, 13:35. Drive: 5 plays, 3 yards, 1:10. Key Play: J.Russell 0 interception return to Pittsburgh 20.Pittsburgh 27, Tampa Bay 10. TB_Durham 4 pass from Wolford (McLaughlin kick), 1:58. Drive: 12 plays, 95 yards, 3:43. Key Plays: Wolford 10 pass to Warner; Wolford 20 pass to Taula on 3rd-and-7; Wolford 22 pass to Wells on 3rd-and-7; Wolford 12 pass to Miller; Wolford 10 pass to Brown.Pittsburgh 27, Tampa Bay 17.

