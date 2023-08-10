PITTSBURGH (TNS) — I agree with everyone else: Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas deserves an A+++ for bringing Erik Karlsson to Pittsburgh while somehow ridding himself of the albatross cap hits of Mikael Granlund and Jeff Petry.
Strike that. A report card isn’t enough to capture the enormity of the move. Dubas deserves a one-way ticket to the Hockey Trade Hall of Fame for pulling it off. I’m not sure The Miracle on Ice was more improbable. I got the news on a golf course and thought it was fake.
It was like a drunken 3 a.m. fantasy football trade.
Karlsson continues the Penguins’ 40-year tradition of reeling in Hall of Fame talents, young and old. They have done it by various means — tanking to the point of a coach attempting to throw games, winning lotteries, losing lotteries (Malkin, remember, is the greatest consolation prize in hockey history), smuggling players from other countries, draft-day trades, deadline trades, ridiculous trades and mind-blowingly laughable trades like the one that saw a 100-point, Norris Trophy-winning defenseman (Karlsson) swapped for Ron Hextall’s blooper reel.
You know the list of names that has walked through these doors, and it’s likely incomplete off the top of my head: Lemieux, Crosby, Malkin, Jagr, Francis, Barrasso, Coffey, Kessel, Hossa, Iginla, Fleury, Gonchar, Stevens, Recchi, Tocchet, Trottier, Murphy, Mullen. It gets so silly that guys like Sergei Zubov, Markus Naslund, Ziggy Palffy, Petr Nedved and Alex Kovalev — some of them banner-worthy for other franchises — are relegated to after-thought status in these parts.
So yes, this was a brilliant move. But let’s also realize a couple of things: It wasn’t a move that puts the Penguins on a short list of viable Cup contenders, and it absolutely wasn’t a move that guarantees peace and prosperity.
I saw a headline in the Penguins’ media clips Wednesday that began with these words: “Penguins’ Mike Sullivan beaming about Erik Karlsson trade”
I’m sure he is. But it’s Aug. 9. My question is whether Sullivan will be beaming — or steaming — as he watches Karlsson take off on another freelance mission on, say, Feb. 9.
It’s a fine line. Every coach wants great players. Sullivan is no different. But we have seen how independent-minded offensive geniuses like Malkin, Kessel and Letang have sometimes driven him to distraction. Karlsson is those three wrapped into one. I love watching him play. Even his mistakes are fun. I’m just not sure how much Sullivan will enjoy them.
Remember, Sully likes to say you can’t score your way to a championship. He is obsessed with puck management, knowing he has two of the great puck mismanagers (and managers) of all-time in Malkin and Letang. (Malkin, by the way, finished second in the NHL in giveaways last season with 105, Karlsson was fifth with 101, and Letang had 84 in only 64 games).
Sullivan found a way to corral his team in those Cup years, likely with plenty of help from stable vets such as Matt Cullen, as the Penguins often held teams to stiflingly low shot and goal totals during those runs. But it’s a constant tug-of-war. Sullivan once said this of his team, during a particularly irresponsible stretch after the Cup years, one in which the Penguins kept blowing leads (kind of like last season):
”Of all teams, I think we learn it the hard way. It’s something that we talk about almost daily with our guys: It’s not always about trying to score or make a play. Sometimes it’s about making sure you don’t feed your opponent’s transition game because you become high risk.”
Hmmm. Does that sound like a guy who’s going to fully embrace the Erik Karlsson experience? Karlsson, to his everlasting credit, lives to score and make plays, at nearly any cost. His middle name is Gunnar, for goodness sake. He is guaranteed entertainment. As long as he stays healthy, along with his fellow stars, the Penguins will be the greatest show on ice — and really, that’s why they exist, to enthrall us during through those long winter months (and to keep the franchise in the black).
I mean, how many times is anybody going to win the Stanley Cup? If that’s your total focus as a fan, you’re going to live a bitterly disappointing life.
In its most elemental state, hockey is a game of goals. People get excited about goals. People leave arenas wanting to return because of the communal experience of celebrating goals. Karlsson will absolutely inject life into a stale and sometimes boring team. He will absolutely ignite an underachieving power play. His presence will lead to more goals ... sometimes for both teams. We’ll be calling him Erisk Karlsson on some nights.
And part of the fun will be seeing how Sully survives the risk.