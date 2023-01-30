SPORTS-TEN-AUSTRALIANOPEN-GET

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand in the Quarterfinal singles match against Andrey Rublev during day ten of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 25, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia.

 Daniel Pockett/Getty Images/TNS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying.

When he returned to the playing surface, Djokovic sat on his sideline bench, buried his face in a white towel and sobbed some more.

