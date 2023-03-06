Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with the greater amounts occurring on the ridge tops. * WHERE...Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk and Cameron Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the snow accumulation will occur this evening and across the higher terrain, since temperatures at the onset of snow will be in the 30s to around 40 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&