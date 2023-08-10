Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, talks with chair umpire Jake Garner of the U.S. as he plays Andy Murray of Britain during the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015. Video review for double bounces and certain other rulings will be making its Grand Slam tennis debut when main-draw competition begins at the U.S. Open later this month. New U.S. Open tournament referee Jake Garner recalls when he was a chair umpire and it was too tough to tell in the moment whether a ball bounced twice before a player got it back over the net.