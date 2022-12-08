The Willow Creek Sportsman’s Club celebrated its annual meeting on Monday at the Corydon Township Volunteer Fire Department.
During the meeting, members voted on officers for the upcoming year. Officers are as follows: President: Chad Yohe, Vice President: Jake Johnson, Treasurer: Ryan Race, and Secretary: Anna Yohe.
The club began in January of 2022 and its mission is, “With sole purpose, through sound management practices is to create, enhance, and promote the Kinzua Reservoir and its tributaries through restoration and conservation of its natural resources.”
With this mission in mind, club members meet monthly to share ideas and discuss opportunities to promote conservation and practice recreational safety. The club’s growth over the past year has surpassed expectations and has reached almost 200 members.
Members gathered and reflected on the past year’s accomplishments and set goals for the upcoming year. One of the most recent accomplishments is being awarded a Quarterly Community Impact Grant from the United Way of the Bradford Area.
Additionally, the club highlighted other accomplishments that included participating in placing over 400 Christmas trees and bait structures in the Allegheny Reservoir, completed 12 miles of stream cleanup, held their first Kinzua Cup Fishing Tournament, maintained and cleaned Tracy Ridge & Johnny Cake Hiking Trails, and held a very successful Youth Conservation Day. These events gave the club an opportunity to form new partnerships, meet new community stakeholders, help grow the club and recruit members.
As they proceed into the new year, the club will be lining up opportunities to take part in new events to help adhere to their mission. Some of the club’s goals are to participate in stocking walleye, planting trees and continuing some of the great events that were held in 2022.
The club will begin 2023 with fundraising for one of its biggest events held in the month of May, the Kinzua Cup Fishing Tournament. For more information on the Willow Creek Sportsman’s Club, you can follow them on Facebook or contact any committee member or officer.
The club is a 501c3 tax-deductible organization and their mailing address is P.O. Box 1064, Bradford, PA 16701. The Willow Creek Sportsman’s Club thanks all for their support.