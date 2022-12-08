willow creek

The Willow Creek Sportsman’s Club held its annual meeting Monday at the Corydon Township Volunteer Fire Department. The club has seen exponential growth since its inception in January.

 Photo submitted

The Willow Creek Sportsman’s Club celebrated its annual meeting on Monday at the Corydon Township Volunteer Fire Department.

During the meeting, members voted on officers for the upcoming year. Officers are as follows: President: Chad Yohe, Vice President: Jake Johnson, Treasurer: Ryan Race, and Secretary: Anna Yohe.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos