Buffalo Sabres players celebrate a goal during Wednesday evening's win at Anaheim.

 Buffalo Sabres

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored his 36th goal of the season, Casey Mittelstadt had the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists while Peyton Krebs, Dylan Cozens , Tyson Jost and Mittelstadt each had a goal and an assist for Buffalo, which trailed 3-2 in the second period before scoring five straight goals.

