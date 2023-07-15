During the 32nd Annual FOOTEREST Volleyball Tournament, which was held this past weekend at Bettum’s Idlewood Family Campground in Lewis Run, The 7 Dwarfs won the top honors over the weekend.
The multi-day tournament drew in 20 teams, most of which came from Pennsylvania and New York, but also drew in competition from as far as Arizona and Texas.
The co-ed tournament had three divisions: Open, Power and Semi-power. The tournament is held with all teams playing in round robin pool play Saturday from 9:30 a.m. untill 7:30 p.m. Also on Saturday was a bonus 2-on-2 bracket. The double elimination play for the 6-on-6 teams was run Sunday into the evening.
There were seven Open Division, or Division AA, teams playing in the round robin bracket on Saturday, with team The 7 Dwarfs from Irwin, Pa, coming out on top of their division with a record of 12-0. The Power Division, Division A, had eight teams, led by the Traveling Misfits of Shinglehouse rounding out their day on top with a record of 11-3 record.
The Semi Power division, Division B, with five teams, had team Wellsville of Wellsville, NY clench their division with a record of 10 wins and only two losses.
The 2-on-2 title was captured by Adam VanSkiver (Wellsville, NY) and Tyler Burr (Port Allegany) who beat out Tiffany Warner (Bradford) and Alan Soto (Bradford) after holding them off to post an undefeated streak ending with the win.
Sunday’s 6-on-6 double elimination game play began around 10 a.m. and saw seven Open teams, eight Power teams and five Semi-power teams square off in a double elimination day.
At the days end, the Semi-power Division was controlled by team Wellsville, who started the early part of the day losing to Swingin’ & Diggin’ , of Bradford, but at the end of the double elimination day they came back to face team “Swingin’ & Diggin’ again. They knew they needed to beat them twice in order to claim first in their division for the tournament, and they did just that.
The Power Division successfully was controlled by the Traveling Misfits who traveled through to the winner’s bracket beating out team KAV Llamas from Eden, NY.
The Open Division is always a nail biter when The 7 Dwarfs walked all the way through the winners bracket undefeated for the win.
The 7 Dwarfs handed Team 4 of Tonawanda, NY, the losses they needed to be sent home in second place, gaining the ultimate bragging rights of the best of the best for the weekend and became the team to beat in 2024 at the 33rd annual FooteRest Volleyball tournament.
The 33rd anniversary of the event will be held on July 13-14th 2024.
The proceeds from the event benefit the Evergreen Elm Activities fund.