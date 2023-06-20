Kadyn Tessena won three events at the USATF qualifying meet for the Eastern Regionals for the National Championship Track and Field Meet.
He won the 3000m in 10:29.51, the 1500m in 4:45.51, and the 800m in 2:19.11. He will compete again in July at Cortland State University for a chance to go to Nationals in Eugene, O.R. later this summer. Tessena just completed an outdoor Track season at Floyd Fretz Middle School and will be entering Bradford Senior High this fall where he will be a member of the Owls Cross Country And Track teams.