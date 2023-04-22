ONLINE ONLY

Smethport students help the {span id=”docs-internal-guid-a074d7eb-7fff-953f-45a6-613dd33d0804”}{span}Fish and Boat Commission stock fish at Hamlin Lake. {/span}{/span}

 McKean County District Attorney’s Office

SMETHPORT — The Fish and Boat Commission was out in McKean County stocking area waterways. They were greeted in Smethport by several members of the community, Smethport High School students in the Wildlife and Fisheries class and District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer. Members of the community were ready to fish immediately after the lake was stocked. The Fish and Boat Commission is very active in McKean County both in enforcing the law but also in providing educational programs to students and the community. If you would like a Waterway Conservation Officer to speak to your school or other group, please contact the North Central Regional Office at (814) 359-5250.

