ST. MARY — It takes more than dark skies and falling rain to scare off a group of determined runners. Sixty-six competitors, from as far away as Oregon, conquered the out-and-back course on Washington Street on Saturday morning.
Even the rain couldn’t slow down the field. Seventeen-year-old Kevin Sherry came within 23 seconds of breaking the course record, completing the five-mile course in 25 minutes and 49 seconds. Current record-holder Harley Thompson finished second in 27:47, the first Elk County runner across the line. They were followed by Eli Schreiber, Liam Goldsworthy, Alex Miller and Steve Dellaquila, all under the 30-minute barrier.
For the women, Julie Lapiska came home from Erie to win her first Foster title, just missing the 40-49 age group record by nine seconds. Her time of 34:00 was over four minutes ahead of two-time defending champion Cleo Bradybaugh of Kane. Jenn Adamson finished third in the female division, but was the first Elk County female to cross the finish line.
Each having done so before, Thompson (fourth) and Adamson (second) will have their names added again to the plaque of past Elk County pacers housed at Dave’s Pro Shop.
The Foster Five Miler also concludes the Elk County Striders Triple Crown series each year. The Triple Crown is given to the fastest cumulative time of the Dahoga Dash 5K, BZ Classic 5K and Lee Foster Memorial 5 Mile Run. Eighteen runners completed all three races in 2023, earning their own ‘crown,’ a gaiter emblazoned with the Striders logo. All four categories saw first time champions at the top of their divisions.
Sherry of Coudersport claimed the Male Open division (39 & under), completing the 11.2 miles of racing in 57:50. The Female Open division was led by Isabella Macer of Ridgway. In the Masters division (40 & over), Cory Yarus of DuBois paced the males while Adamson of St. Marys was the top female.
The event continues to keep alive the legacy of local racing legend Lee Foster, who died just a week after winning this race in 1984, then known as the Founders Day Race. The race was renamed in his honor the next year.
Many loyal sponsors provide support to the event, including R&L Landscaping, Rebco, Inc., Metco Industries, St. Marys Insurance Agency, CNB Bank, New Horizons Fitness Fun, Downtown Nail Studio, Dave’s Pro Shop, St. Marys Dairy Queen and Quail Hill Soap Company.
“A quality experience for the racers is primarily a result of such great support over the years. The race shirt and awards, combined with professional timing, cost money,” said race director Rick Gabler. “Sponsors allow us to keep the entry fee lower than just about any race around. I cannot thank them enough for their generosity.”
Gabler went to recognize the spectators, as well.
“These folks may feel obligated due to a family member participating, but their fervor is felt by everyone. Some line the course on Washington while others hang out at race headquarters, but they all get behind every racer that they see,” said Gabler. “You can’t measure what that adds to the atmosphere.”
On this particularly wet race day, that included Lee’s mother,Cecilia and sister, Lorena.