Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams (left) and head coach Don Granato, pictured at Granato's introductory press conference in 2021.

 Buffalo Sabres photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres signed coach Don Granato to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday, rewarding him for the team’s improvement in his first full season.

Granato had two years left on his existing contract and is now locked up through the 2025-26 season. He will make just under $2 million in each season of the extension, not including bonuses, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Sabres did not reveal the terms of the contract.

