Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka (77) scored his first career NHL goal during Thursday’s 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators at Keybank Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin and rookie JJ Peterka scored 2:54 apart in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in the teams’ season opener on Thursday night.

Craig Anderson stopped 35 shots and Victor Olofsson sealed the victory by scoring two empty-net goals in the final 42 seconds.

