JOHNSONBURG — The Upland Bird Hunt Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society is proud to announce that it will offer its popular bird dog handlers’ clinic in northern PA for new hunters and others just wanting to build a better training relationship with their bird dog. The Upland Bird Hunt Chapter is offering this training at the Rolfe Beagle Club at 1016 Long Level Road in Johnsonburg starting at 8 a.m. May 6. Doors open and coffee will be on at 7:30 a.m.
Registration is required to attend this course and plan for lunches; contact Mary Hosmer at wlhab9@gmail.com. Registration is required.
A full day is planned for new and experienced dog owners. The program’s goal is to create a network of hunters willing to take new dog owners and novice hunters under their wing.
“Our goal”, said Tommy Launer and Tom McPherson, co-leaders, “is to develop a network of hunters willing to help new dog owners and hunters.”