JOHNSONBURG — The New Hunter Mentor Program within the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) held the last of its three days of training for new hunters on Nov. 12 at the Rolfe Beagle Club in Elk County.
The morning program covered bird dog care and training. A delicious lunch of homemade chili was served to all enrollees and instructors.
After the enrollees completed the bird dog portion of the training in the morning, the new hunters went out to the woods with experienced grouse and woodcock hunters to search for the “King of the Game Birds” for the afternoon.
The RGS New Hunter Mentor Program (NHMP) is for hunters of any age that want to learn more about hunting upland birds — grouse, woodcock, or other upland birds. A maximum of ten enrollees are accepted into the program in order to allow one-on-one instruction.
Registrations for the 2023 program are being accepted. The program is free.