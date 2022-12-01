training

Graduates of the 2022 New Hunter Mentor Program by the Ruffed Grouse Society.

 Photo submitted

JOHNSONBURG — The New Hunter Mentor Program within the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) held the last of its three days of training for new hunters on Nov. 12 at the Rolfe Beagle Club in Elk County.

The morning program covered bird dog care and training. A delicious lunch of homemade chili was served to all enrollees and instructors.

