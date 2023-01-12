beagle

Josh Bizzak, winner of last year’s hunt, with a coyote and fox.

 Photo submitted

JOHNSONBURG — Jim Pennington, Jr., president of the Rolfe Beagle Club, announced that the club will once again offer its popular Coyote and Fox Hunt or Trap over two weekends in February.

The 7th-annual event will take place Feb. 10-12 and then again on the following weekend of Feb. 17-19. New this year is an extra prize for the largest coyote of each weekend.

