JOHNSONBURG — Jim Pennington, Jr., president of the Rolfe Beagle Club, announced that the club will once again offer its popular Coyote and Fox Hunt or Trap over two weekends in February.
The 7th-annual event will take place Feb. 10-12 and then again on the following weekend of Feb. 17-19. New this year is an extra prize for the largest coyote of each weekend.
“This idea was actually presented to the club by one of our dedicated coyote hunters. Why not make it a fun time within a fun time?” said Pennington.
Registration for both weekends must be received or postmarked no later than Feb. 9 if you hunt or trap over both weekends. Registration must be received or postmarked no later than Feb. 16 if you are going to participate in the second weekend only.
All registrations must be received at the Rolfe Beagle Club, 1016 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, PA 15845. Registration must include a phone number or an email. Questions may be addressed to wlhab9@gmail.com.
Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. every day of the six-day hunt. Categories include coyote, fox, largest female coyote, and largest female fox. Additional information at the Rolfe Beagle Club’s Facebook page.